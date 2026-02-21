CRPF Key to Internal Security, Peace in Hotspots: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as the backbone of India’s internal security, crediting the force’s courage and sacrifices for restoring peace in Jammu & Kashmir, Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas and the Northeast.

Addressing the 87th Raising Day celebrations of the CRPF in Guwahati — the first time in its 86-year history that the event was held in the Northeast — Shri Shah said the country’s internal security “cannot even be imagined without the CRPF.”

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, CRPF Director General and other senior officials were present at the ceremony.

2,270 Martyrs, 86 Years of Service

Paying tribute to the 2,270 CRPF personnel who have laid down their lives since the force’s inception in 1939, the Home Minister said the nation remains indebted to their supreme sacrifice.

He noted that from its humble beginning with just two battalions, the CRPF has grown into the world’s largest Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), with 248 battalions and a strength of over 3.25 lakh personnel.

On the occasion, 14 CRPF personnel were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, five received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and five battalions were honoured for outstanding performance.

Peace in Three Former Hotspots

Shri Shah said that 11–12 years ago, three major regions — Jammu & Kashmir, Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas and the Northeast — posed serious challenges to national security.

“Bomb blasts, bullets, bandhs and blockades once defined these regions,” he said, adding that today all three have transitioned into engines of growth and development.

He credited the CRPF’s operational commitment and sacrifices for enabling this transformation.

Article 370 and Decline in Violence

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Shah said the CRPF played a crucial role in maintaining peace, noting that not a single bullet had to be fired during the transition.

He highlighted that incidents of stone-pelting in the region have come down to zero, industries are investing, and development activities have accelerated — with contributions from CRPF, BSF and the Jammu & Kashmir Police.

Countdown to a Naxal-Free India

The Home Minister said Naxalism, which once spread across 12 states and numerous districts, has been significantly curtailed due to coordinated operations led by CRPF and its elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) units.

He expressed confidence that by March 31, 2026, India would be completely free from Naxalism.

Under Operation Black Forest, CRPF personnel conducted 21-day continuous operations in extreme terrain and temperatures reaching 45°C, dismantling key Naxalite strongholds.

“The CRPF jawans did not retreat even an inch under the scorching sun,” he said, praising their resilience and determination.

Historic Role and Legacy

Recalling key moments in the force’s history, Shri Shah mentioned the CRPF’s valour at Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch on April 9, 1965 — commemorated annually as Shaurya Diwas. He also cited the force’s role in foiling the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2005 attack on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

He noted that even in the face of major losses, including the killing of 78 police personnel in Kolkata by Left-wing extremists in the past, the CRPF never faltered in its duty.

National Duties Beyond Counter-Insurgency

Beyond counter-insurgency operations, the CRPF has ensured peaceful conduct of major national and religious events, including the Mahakumbh and the Amarnath Yatra, further strengthening public confidence in internal security mechanisms.

Northeast Hosts Raising Day for First Time

Calling the Guwahati parade “historic,” Shri Shah said that since 2019 it was decided that CAPF Raising Day parades would be held in different parts of the country to strengthen regional connect.

Hosting the event in Assam symbolises the Northeast’s growing importance in India’s security and development narrative, he said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to national security, Shri Shah said the CRPF will continue to serve as a steadfast guardian of India’s sovereignty and internal stability.