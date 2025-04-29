Drone Assault on Kyiv: A Night of Chaos and Flames

In a dramatic escalation of conflict, a Russian drone attack on Kyiv overnight injured a woman and set a local recreation center ablaze, according to Ukrainian officials on Tuesday.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the incident in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district, where debris from a destroyed drone ignited the fire. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the woman's injuries via Telegram, and Kyiv's military administration overseen by Timur Tkachenko, reported the deployment of air defense systems.

Eyewitnesses recounted hearing a series of blasts, though the full extent of the attack remains unclear. The event follows last week's severe missile and drone strikes on Kyiv, which have drawn international condemnation and calls for peace, particularly from U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)