Drone Assault on Kyiv: A Night of Chaos and Flames
A Russian drone attack on Kyiv resulted in injuries and destruction at a recreation center. Air defenses were active, and the attack spurred international reactions. The incident follows recent missile strikes that have escalated tensions in the ongoing conflict.
In a dramatic escalation of conflict, a Russian drone attack on Kyiv overnight injured a woman and set a local recreation center ablaze, according to Ukrainian officials on Tuesday.
Emergency services swiftly responded to the incident in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district, where debris from a destroyed drone ignited the fire. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the woman's injuries via Telegram, and Kyiv's military administration overseen by Timur Tkachenko, reported the deployment of air defense systems.
Eyewitnesses recounted hearing a series of blasts, though the full extent of the attack remains unclear. The event follows last week's severe missile and drone strikes on Kyiv, which have drawn international condemnation and calls for peace, particularly from U.S. President Donald Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deadly Missile Strike in Sumy Escalates Ukraine Conflict
Trump Claims Distance from Ukraine Conflict in Social Media Statement
Five Sentenced for Sabotage in Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict
Russia and US Discuss Solutions to Ukraine Conflict Issues
Diplomatic Balancing Act: Europe's Push for U.S. Support in Ukraine Conflict