Stop-Work Order Issued to Goa Construction Project Amid Protests

The Goa State Environment Impact Assessment Authority has issued a stern stop-work notice to a construction project undertaken by a private company near Panaji, citing the absence of necessary environmental clearance as the chief concern amidst ongoing local protests.

Protests led by the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) were staged against the project in Bambolim village, raising alarms about the potential environmental repercussions. RGP MLA Viresh Borkar and party president Manoj Parab have been forefront figures in voicing these concerns.

The stop-work notice, backed by the Environment Protection Act, 1986, mandates the cessation of any civil work at the site, warning that failure to comply could lead to legal action, including imprisonment or fines.

(With inputs from agencies.)