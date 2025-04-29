Left Menu

Stop-Work Order Issued to Goa Construction Project Amid Protests

The Goa State Environment Impact Assessment Authority halted a construction project near Panaji due to a lack of environmental clearance, following protests by the Revolutionary Goans Party. The stop-work notice was issued under the Environment Protection Act, warning of penalties for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:29 IST
Stop-Work Order Issued to Goa Construction Project Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa State Environment Impact Assessment Authority has issued a stern stop-work notice to a construction project undertaken by a private company near Panaji, citing the absence of necessary environmental clearance as the chief concern amidst ongoing local protests.

Protests led by the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) were staged against the project in Bambolim village, raising alarms about the potential environmental repercussions. RGP MLA Viresh Borkar and party president Manoj Parab have been forefront figures in voicing these concerns.

The stop-work notice, backed by the Environment Protection Act, 1986, mandates the cessation of any civil work at the site, warning that failure to comply could lead to legal action, including imprisonment or fines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025