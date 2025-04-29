Supreme Court Halts Controversial Well Revivals at Sambhal Mosque
The Supreme Court has halted revival efforts for wells near the Mughal-era Jama Masjid in Sambhal, responding to a mosque committee's plea. A status report revealed a disputed well is outside the mosque premises. The case stirred communal tensions, highlighting the need for meticulous adjudication amid historical disputes.
In a significant development, the Supreme Court granted a two-week period to the mosque committee at Sambhal to respond to a contentious status report over the location of a disputed well. This well, placed at the epicenter of a communal debate, is reportedly positioned 'totally outside' the Mughal-era Jama Masjid premises.
The directive follows the earlier court order which maintained a status quo on religious activities at a private well near the mosque. Amid ongoing tensions, the bench ruled that no revival activities should proceed without further court approval, ensuring the preservation of historical integrity and public order.
Amidst rising communal sentiments, the mosque committee highlighted the district administration's revival campaign targeting religious sites, which allegedly included the contentious well. The court intervention emerges as pivotal in managing public peace while considering the historical and cultural nuances of the site.
