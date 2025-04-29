WC Invites Public Feedback on Proposed Motor Vehicle Licence Fee Increases

The Western Cape Government (WCG) is calling on residents to participate in an important public consultation process regarding proposed increases to motor vehicle licence (MVL) fees. These proposed adjustments were officially published in Provincial Gazette Extraordinary 9057 on 17 April 2025. Residents have until Saturday, 17 May 2025 to submit their comments before the proposed changes are finalized.

If approved, the new MVL fees will come into effect on 1 August 2025. This adjustment comes as part of the province’s broader strategy to maintain and enhance the quality of its road infrastructure, which has consistently ranked among the best in South Africa.

Importance of Motor Vehicle Licence Fees

The Western Cape is home to over two million registered vehicles. According to the Western Cape Government, the outstanding condition of the region’s road network is largely due to the effective use of MVL fee revenues.

Unlike some regions where such funds might be redirected, the WCG proudly ringfences these funds — ensuring that every cent collected is directly reinvested into the upkeep, upgrade, and expansion of the provincial road network.

“Paying vehicle licence fees is not just a legal requirement — it is a civic contribution towards maintaining a safe, efficient, and reliable transportation system for all,” the Western Cape Mobility Department emphasized.

How MVL Fees Are Utilized

MVL fees play a crucial role in:

Building and upgrading roads : New road projects ensure expanding communities are well connected.

Maintaining existing infrastructure : Regular maintenance preserves the safety and reliability of existing roads.

Supporting municipalities : Municipalities benefit by receiving assistance to maintain their strategic routes.

Facilitating economic growth: Roads are vital for commerce, tourism, service delivery, and job creation.

By safeguarding the condition of its transport infrastructure, the Western Cape also protects its economic competitiveness and enhances the daily lives of its residents, tourists, and businesses.

Accessing the Draft Regulation

Residents who wish to review the proposed changes in detail can access the draft regulation at the following link: 👉 View Draft Regulation (Provincial Gazette 9057)

The document outlines the proposed fee structures across various vehicle categories, including private cars, motorcycles, heavy vehicles, trailers, and public transport vehicles.

How to Submit Your Feedback

Public feedback is critical to this process, and the WCG strongly encourages all interested individuals, transport businesses, public transport users, and freight operators to provide their input. Submissions can be made in any of the following ways:

Email: Robyn.Titus@westerncape.gov.za

Postal Mail: Mr. Darryl Jacobs, Head of Department Attention: Ms Robyn Titus Western Cape Mobility Department PO Box 2603, Cape Town, 8000

Hand Delivery: Mr. Darryl Jacobs, Head of Department Attention: Ms Robyn Titus Western Cape Mobility Department Ground Floor, 34 Roeland Street, Cape Town

All submissions must be received by Saturday, 17 May 2025 to be considered.

Why Your Voice Matters

Public consultations such as these ensure transparency and allow citizens to influence key financial decisions that affect both personal transportation costs and broader community welfare. Whether you are a frequent commuter, a logistics company operator, or a resident concerned about road safety, your feedback will help shape a sustainable and equitable road funding system in the Western Cape.

The WCG values civic participation and remains committed to maintaining one of the most efficient and safest provincial road networks in South Africa — a public asset that supports economic vitality and a high quality of life for all residents.