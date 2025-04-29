Kamla Persad-Bissessar's Triumphant Return to Power
Kamla Persad-Bissessar's United National Congress won a decisive victory in Trinidad and Tobago's snap elections, marking her return as Prime Minister. The party secured 26 out of 41 seats, while the opposition secured 13. Persad-Bissessar aims to address crime and economic instability, promising reforms in salaries and pension protections.
The former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has made a remarkable comeback as her party, the United National Congress (UNC), emerged victorious in the recent snap elections.
Preliminary results revealed that the UNC, aligned with the Coalition of Interests, garnered 26 out of 41 seats in the House of Representatives. The opposition People's National Movement, led by Stuart Young, managed to secure 13 seats. Young ascended to leadership only last month following Keith Rowley's departure.
Persad-Bissessar, at 73, pledges to tackle pressing issues like crime and economic woes, including reinstating the salaries of public workers and safeguarding pensions for the elderly. Her administration also plans to revive Petrotrin, Trinidad and Tobago's defunct state-owned oil company, shuttered in 2018 amidst governance concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
