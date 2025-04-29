Indonesia's Legal Turn: Protecting Free Speech from Defamation Risks

Indonesia's Constitutional Court issued a pivotal ruling, partially granting an environmental campaigner's petition. The court's decision restricts the government and corporations from filing defamation complaints, viewed widely as vital to protecting free speech.

The court maintained the defamation article but prohibited entities like 'government, companies, and specific identity groups' from raising such complaints. Only individuals directly affected by alleged defamation hold the right to seek legal redress, as articulated by judge Arief Hidayat, marking a stride towards legal certainty.

This judgment, which is effective immediately, received applause from legal experts and human rights organizations, emphasizing its importance for civil liberty. Notably, past applications of the law have seen activists and political figures prosecuted, spotlighting its contentious historical application.

