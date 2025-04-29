Left Menu

Indonesia's Legal Turn: Protecting Free Speech from Defamation Risks

Indonesia's Constitutional Court partially granted a petition that restricts government and corporations from filing defamation complaints against critics. The ruling ensures defamation complaints can only be filed by individuals directly defamed. This move is seen as a step forward in safeguarding free speech in the democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:10 IST
Indonesia's Legal Turn: Protecting Free Speech from Defamation Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's Constitutional Court issued a pivotal ruling, partially granting an environmental campaigner's petition. The court's decision restricts the government and corporations from filing defamation complaints, viewed widely as vital to protecting free speech.

The court maintained the defamation article but prohibited entities like 'government, companies, and specific identity groups' from raising such complaints. Only individuals directly affected by alleged defamation hold the right to seek legal redress, as articulated by judge Arief Hidayat, marking a stride towards legal certainty.

This judgment, which is effective immediately, received applause from legal experts and human rights organizations, emphasizing its importance for civil liberty. Notably, past applications of the law have seen activists and political figures prosecuted, spotlighting its contentious historical application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025