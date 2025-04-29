Supreme Court Slams 'Abuse of Law' in Bandhavgarh Mining Case

The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea accusing illegal mining in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh National Park, highlighting it as a misuse of legal proceedings. The bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on the petitioner for failing to disclose pertinent credentials.

A collector's report highlighted by the court showed the allegations lacked substance, revealing serious undisclosed proceedings against the applicant. The apex court suggested litigants must approach courts with transparency and integrity, condemning the misuse of judicial systems.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court upheld previous rulings, ensuring no mining activities occur within a kilometer of crucial tiger reserves, reinforcing its April 2023 mandate against such operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)