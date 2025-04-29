Tragic Discovery: Missing Man Found in Gurugram Pond
The body of Sandeep, a Gurugram native, was found in a pond after being missing for four days. Sandeep had recently returned from Australia and was job hunting. CCTV showed him heading to the pond, where his body was later discovered by rescue teams. An investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A man missing for four days was tragically found in a Gurugram pond, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Sandeep, 38, originally from Bhondsi village and recently back from Australia, disappeared on April 25. Local police, upon reviewing CCTV, discovered his path led toward the pond.
Rescue teams labored for hours before recovering the body. No suicide note has been found, and investigations continue, said Inspector Chanderbhan of Bhondsi police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- missing man
- Sandeep
- body found
- investigation
- pond
- Australia
- job search
- police
- rescue
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trading on Trust: Australia’s Sustainable Path in Beef and Wheat Export Markets
Security Threat Sparks Investigation at Ram Temple
Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Australian Tour with a Fresh and Experienced Squad
School Dance Performance Sparks Controversy and Official Investigation
Global Trade Spat Shakes Investor Confidence: Indian Markets Respond