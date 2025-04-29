Tragic Discovery: Missing Man Found in Gurugram Pond

A man missing for four days was tragically found in a Gurugram pond, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Sandeep, 38, originally from Bhondsi village and recently back from Australia, disappeared on April 25. Local police, upon reviewing CCTV, discovered his path led toward the pond.

Rescue teams labored for hours before recovering the body. No suicide note has been found, and investigations continue, said Inspector Chanderbhan of Bhondsi police station.

