Tragic Discovery: Missing Man Found in Gurugram Pond

The body of Sandeep, a Gurugram native, was found in a pond after being missing for four days. Sandeep had recently returned from Australia and was job hunting. CCTV showed him heading to the pond, where his body was later discovered by rescue teams. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:27 IST
A man missing for four days was tragically found in a Gurugram pond, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Sandeep, 38, originally from Bhondsi village and recently back from Australia, disappeared on April 25. Local police, upon reviewing CCTV, discovered his path led toward the pond.

Rescue teams labored for hours before recovering the body. No suicide note has been found, and investigations continue, said Inspector Chanderbhan of Bhondsi police station.

