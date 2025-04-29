Tensions Rise as BSF Jawan Held by Pakistan Rangers
The Border Security Force (BSF) is embroiled in diplomatic tensions with Pakistan after a jawan, Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory. The Pakistan Rangers have remained uncommunicative about his return. Despite several meetings and protests, the situation remains unresolved amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions.
The Border Security Force (BSF) is facing a diplomatic standoff with Pakistan following the capture of a jawan who crossed the border by accident, official sources reported on Tuesday.
Historically, such incidents have been swiftly resolved. However, current India-Pakistan tensions, notably after the Pahalgam attack, have left Pakistani officials 'non-committal' about the jawan's repatriation.
An inquiry has been launched by BSF, and multiple flag meetings have taken place without a resolution. The jawan's family, now in Punjab, holds hope for his safe and prompt return.
