Tensions Rise as BSF Jawan Held by Pakistan Rangers

The Border Security Force (BSF) is facing a diplomatic standoff with Pakistan following the capture of a jawan who crossed the border by accident, official sources reported on Tuesday.

Historically, such incidents have been swiftly resolved. However, current India-Pakistan tensions, notably after the Pahalgam attack, have left Pakistani officials 'non-committal' about the jawan's repatriation.

An inquiry has been launched by BSF, and multiple flag meetings have taken place without a resolution. The jawan's family, now in Punjab, holds hope for his safe and prompt return.

