Gunfire Echoes: Unrest in Uppsala
In Uppsala, gunfire was reported on Tuesday, leading to multiple injuries. Police have initiated an investigation after receiving several calls indicating potential gunfire. The incident follows February's mass shooting in Orebro and prompts talks of tighter gun laws by Sweden's government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:29 IST
In a shocking turn of events, the Swedish city of Uppsala was shaken by what appeared to be gunfire on Tuesday, leading to several injuries and a swift law enforcement response.
According to police statements, loud noises consistent with gunfire were reported by multiple residents, triggering a significant emergency response and a large area cordon.
This incident echoes the horrifying mass shooting in February in Orebro and has reignited discussions on gun control reforms within Sweden's government.
