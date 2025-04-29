Left Menu

Gunfire Echoes: Unrest in Uppsala

In Uppsala, gunfire was reported on Tuesday, leading to multiple injuries. Police have initiated an investigation after receiving several calls indicating potential gunfire. The incident follows February's mass shooting in Orebro and prompts talks of tighter gun laws by Sweden's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:29 IST
Gunfire Echoes: Unrest in Uppsala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking turn of events, the Swedish city of Uppsala was shaken by what appeared to be gunfire on Tuesday, leading to several injuries and a swift law enforcement response.

According to police statements, loud noises consistent with gunfire were reported by multiple residents, triggering a significant emergency response and a large area cordon.

This incident echoes the horrifying mass shooting in February in Orebro and has reignited discussions on gun control reforms within Sweden's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025