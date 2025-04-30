Crackdown on Illegal Religious Structures Near India-Nepal Border

The Uttar Pradesh authorities have intensified their crackdown on illegal religious structures and encroachments in districts near the India-Nepal border. On Tuesday, a madrasa named Darul Uloom Azizia Hadiqatul Noman in Bahraich district was sealed, according to an official statement.

In total, 117 encroachments have been cleared in Nanpara and Mihipurwa tehsils. Twenty madrasas in Balrampur have been closed for not adhering to rules. Notices were issued to two more, setting the stage for further action if compliance documents are lacking.

In Siddharthnagar, illegal constructions of three mosques and 14 madrasas have been detected. Similarly, in Maharajganj, 29 violations were identified, while Shravasti saw 33 madrasas sealed and actions taken against a mosque.

