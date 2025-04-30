Left Menu

UK Urges Calm Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The UK government has appealed for calm and dialogue between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which has heightened regional tensions. The issue was discussed in the UK Parliament, with concerns over tensions spilling onto UK streets. The UK supports India in seeking justice while ensuring diplomatic missions' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:59 IST
Pahalgam terrorist attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer addressed the House of Commons, highlighting the UK’s support for India in bringing perpetrators to justice and expressed concerns over protests spilling onto UK streets.

Falconer reiterated the UK's long-standing position that a solution to Kashmir should come from direct dialogue between India and Pakistan, emphasizing unity among the British Indian and Pakistani communities during this tense period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

