UK Urges Calm Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The UK government has urged calm and dialogue between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, raising tensions in the region.

Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer addressed the House of Commons, highlighting the UK’s support for India in bringing perpetrators to justice and expressed concerns over protests spilling onto UK streets.

Falconer reiterated the UK's long-standing position that a solution to Kashmir should come from direct dialogue between India and Pakistan, emphasizing unity among the British Indian and Pakistani communities during this tense period.

(With inputs from agencies.)