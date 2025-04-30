UN Experts Slam Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Tactics in Balochistan Over Rights Violations

A group of United Nations human rights experts has strongly condemned the Pakistani government’s counter-terrorism operations in Balochistan, warning of grave and widespread human rights violations and urging Islamabad to align its actions with international legal standards.

In a strongly worded statement, the UN experts expressed “serious concern over the excessive and harmful impacts” of Pakistan’s current security policies in Balochistan. While acknowledging the real threat posed by armed groups in the region and expressing solidarity with victims of terrorism, the experts warned that the government’s response has severely undermined human rights.

Alarming Rise in Enforced Disappearances

The experts singled out enforced disappearances as one of the most pressing issues, calling it “a serious human rights violation and an international crime.” Dozens of Baloch families continue to live in anguish, uncertain about the fate of their missing loved ones. The experts called on the Pakistani government to:

Establish independent and effective search and investigation mechanisms.

Criminalize enforced disappearances in domestic law.

Hold perpetrators accountable through fair judicial processes.

They also urged Pakistan to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances and to acknowledge the competence of the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances to receive and examine individual complaints.

Suppression of Civil Liberties

The experts were equally concerned about the increasing repression of civil liberties in Balochistan. They noted a pattern where peaceful dissent, advocacy for minority rights, and even public demonstrations are labelled as acts of terrorism. This “conflation” of legitimate activism with terrorism is endangering the rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association, they said.

Repeated internet blackouts in the region, especially during protests or security operations, have further hampered access to information, civic participation, and accountability, the experts warned.

Reports of Torture, Killings, and Harassment

Serious allegations of torture, ill-treatment, and extrajudicial killings by security forces were also highlighted. The experts voiced outrage at indiscriminate violence, particularly against peaceful protesters and Baloch human rights defenders. The detention of members and supporters of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), including their legal representatives and family members, may amount to reprisals for engaging with UN human rights mechanisms, the experts said.

Misuse of Anti-Terrorism Legislation

Criticism was also leveled at Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act, whose vague and overly broad definition of terrorism, the experts say, has led to the abusive “proscription” of hundreds of individuals. Among those listed are students, academics, civil servants, and human rights activists—many of them Baloch—who now face severe restrictions on their freedom of movement, including being placed on Pakistan’s Exit Control List (ECL).

The experts also expressed concern over proposed amendments to Pakistan’s preventive detention laws. These could facilitate the creation of new internment centers in Balochistan, which they warned might lead to systematic violations such as arbitrary detention, torture, and enforced disappearances.

Need for Structural Reform and Accountability

The experts urged a comprehensive review and amendment of current laws and proposed legislation to ensure alignment with international human rights norms. Moreover, they called on Islamabad to take meaningful steps to address root causes of unrest in Balochistan, as outlined in the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. These include:

Ending political exclusion and socio-economic marginalisation.

Strengthening the rule of law.

Improving governance and public services.

Combatting discrimination and historical injustices.

International Support and Oversight

Finally, the experts emphasized their readiness to work with the Pakistani government by providing technical assistance to develop rights-respecting counter-terrorism measures. Formal communications outlining these concerns have already been sent to Islamabad.

This statement marks a significant escalation in international scrutiny of Pakistan’s handling of dissent in Balochistan, an issue that has long been a point of contention between the government and local human rights groups.