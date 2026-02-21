Left Menu

Teenage Terror Plot Foiled in France

Two 16-year-old youths were arrested in northern France for allegedly planning attacks on a shopping center or concert venue. The French anti-terrorist prosecutor's office reported that one of the suspects had begun engaging with jihadist propaganda. Both individuals remain unnamed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-02-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 01:37 IST
Teenage Terror Plot Foiled in France
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Two teenagers, both aged 16, were apprehended by authorities in northern France earlier this week. They are suspected of planning attacks on high-profile targets such as a shopping center or concert venue, as reported by the French anti-terrorist prosecutor's office on Friday.

The prosecutor's office has stated that one of these youths had reportedly started following jihadist propaganda, heightening concerns about radicalization among young individuals. The identities of both teenagers remain undisclosed at this time.

This incident underscores ongoing efforts by French authorities to prevent terrorism and thwart potential attacks, particularly those influenced by extremist ideologies. Investigations continue as officials seek to understand the full extent of the alleged plot.

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
2
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea
3
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026