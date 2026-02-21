Teenage Terror Plot Foiled in France

Two teenagers, both aged 16, were apprehended by authorities in northern France earlier this week. They are suspected of planning attacks on high-profile targets such as a shopping center or concert venue, as reported by the French anti-terrorist prosecutor's office on Friday.

The prosecutor's office has stated that one of these youths had reportedly started following jihadist propaganda, heightening concerns about radicalization among young individuals. The identities of both teenagers remain undisclosed at this time.

This incident underscores ongoing efforts by French authorities to prevent terrorism and thwart potential attacks, particularly those influenced by extremist ideologies. Investigations continue as officials seek to understand the full extent of the alleged plot.