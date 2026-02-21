In a resolute response to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision on tariffs, President Donald Trump maintained that the trade agreement with India remains firmly in place. Speaking from the White House, Trump emphasized the strength of U.S.-India relations, notably after India reduced its oil imports from Russia at his request.

He underscored his diplomatic influence, citing that his strategic use of tariffs played a pivotal role in defusing potential nuclear tensions between India and Pakistan. Trump proudly claimed that his intervention saved millions of lives by averting a looming crisis in the region, highlighting his administration's impactful international diplomacy.

Furthermore, Trump announced adjustments to the trade framework, asserting that India will now pay reduced tariffs reciprocally. Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, Trump remained defiant, valuing the tariffs' role in fostering peace and security both locally and globally, while affirming continued efforts in global trade negotiations.

