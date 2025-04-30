Tragic Love: A Couple's Final Farewell in Mango Orchard

A young couple from Leelapur, identified as Shashank and Anshu, allegedly ended their lives by hanging in a mango orchard, authorities reported on Wednesday.

According to the Station House Officer Monu Shakya, the pair departed their residence under the pretense of visiting a doctor. Shashank, aged 24, had recently returned home from Ghaziabad for his uncle's funeral. His wife Anshu, 22, accompanied him when they left, claiming they needed medicine. Their bodies were discovered in an orchard near Hariharpur village, owned by Anurag.

Police say Shashank used a black scarf, while Anshu used her sari for the alleged act. The couple, married for two years, are survived by investigations still ongoing to uncover further details.

