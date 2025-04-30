Left Menu

Tragic Love: A Couple's Final Farewell in Mango Orchard

A young couple from Leelapur, Shashank and Anshu, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in a mango orchard. They had left home under the guise of visiting a doctor. Police are investigating the incident, which took place after Shashank returned home for a family funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farrukhabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:59 IST
Tragic Love: A Couple's Final Farewell in Mango Orchard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young couple from Leelapur, identified as Shashank and Anshu, allegedly ended their lives by hanging in a mango orchard, authorities reported on Wednesday.

According to the Station House Officer Monu Shakya, the pair departed their residence under the pretense of visiting a doctor. Shashank, aged 24, had recently returned home from Ghaziabad for his uncle's funeral. His wife Anshu, 22, accompanied him when they left, claiming they needed medicine. Their bodies were discovered in an orchard near Hariharpur village, owned by Anurag.

Police say Shashank used a black scarf, while Anshu used her sari for the alleged act. The couple, married for two years, are survived by investigations still ongoing to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025