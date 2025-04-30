RAF Joins Forces to Dismantle Houthi Drone Facility in Yemen

The UK's Royal Air Force collaborated with US forces to conduct a strategic strike on a Houthi military target in Yemen, revealed the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday.

Prompted by the Houthis' attacks on international shipping routes in the Red Sea since November 2023, the UK and US forces targeted a site near Sanaa, believed to be manufacturing drones for maritime assaults.

This operation, the first joint venture since Donald Trump's presidency, aimed to weaken Houthi capabilities and safeguard international maritime navigation, as reiterated by UK Defence Secretary John Healey.

