RAF Joins Forces to Dismantle Houthi Drone Facility in Yemen

The UK's Royal Air Force and US forces launched a joint operation targeting a Houthi military site in Yemen, according to Britain's Ministry of Defence. The operation aimed to disrupt Houthi drone manufacturing facilities after increased attacks on international ships in the Red Sea, threatening maritime security.

Updated: 30-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:25 IST
RAF Joins Forces to Dismantle Houthi Drone Facility in Yemen
The UK's Royal Air Force collaborated with US forces to conduct a strategic strike on a Houthi military target in Yemen, revealed the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday.

Prompted by the Houthis' attacks on international shipping routes in the Red Sea since November 2023, the UK and US forces targeted a site near Sanaa, believed to be manufacturing drones for maritime assaults.

This operation, the first joint venture since Donald Trump's presidency, aimed to weaken Houthi capabilities and safeguard international maritime navigation, as reiterated by UK Defence Secretary John Healey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

