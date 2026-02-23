Left Menu

SEBI's Overhaul: Adapting Regulations for Modern Markets

SEBI, under chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, plans to review the 2020 Portfolio Managers Regulations, ensuring they align with current market trends. The review will involve public comments and address regulatory rationalization. SEBI also evaluates broker concerns and partners with ministries to consider lifting a futures trading ban in agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

SEBI chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, announced that the capital markets watchdog is set to review regulations governing portfolio management services to adapt to evolving market dynamics. This overhaul will mirror prior reviews in listing obligations and mutual funds.

Pandey indicated possible changes towards rationalizing sections of the six-year-old regulations. As part of this process, SEBI will release a consultative paper to gather public opinions before finalizing the draft regulations. A focus remains on addressing concerns raised by stock brokers post-RBI's recent lending guidelines review.

Furthermore, SEBI is collaborating with government ministries to reassess a ban on futures trading in agricultural commodities. The regulator is employing AI tools for improved surveillance, emphasizing oversight on investment advice. Pandey confirmed action against an official for vigilance lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

