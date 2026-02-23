SEBI's Overhaul: Adapting Regulations for Modern Markets

SEBI chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, announced that the capital markets watchdog is set to review regulations governing portfolio management services to adapt to evolving market dynamics. This overhaul will mirror prior reviews in listing obligations and mutual funds.

Pandey indicated possible changes towards rationalizing sections of the six-year-old regulations. As part of this process, SEBI will release a consultative paper to gather public opinions before finalizing the draft regulations. A focus remains on addressing concerns raised by stock brokers post-RBI's recent lending guidelines review.

Furthermore, SEBI is collaborating with government ministries to reassess a ban on futures trading in agricultural commodities. The regulator is employing AI tools for improved surveillance, emphasizing oversight on investment advice. Pandey confirmed action against an official for vigilance lapses.

