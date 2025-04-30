Chief Minister Takes a Stand: Swift Action on Land Encroachments
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized immediate action against land encroachments and assured support for citizens in need. Addressing grievances at a Janata Darshan, he pledged transparency and fairness, personally attending to a distressed woman and promising government assistance for medical treatments to others.
Addressing a gathering at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern directive to officials to clear land encroachments and enforce legal action against offenders, emphasizing the protection of the vulnerable.
At the event, dubbed Janata Darshan, Adityanath listened to the concerns of approximately 200 people, showcasing the government's dedication to justice and equity. Notably, he promised swift intervention in a prolonged land conflict affecting a distressed woman.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister addressed financial aid requests for medical treatment, ensuring government backing. He instructed prompt evaluations of treatment costs, demonstrating his commitment to expedited and effective resolution of citizen grievances.
