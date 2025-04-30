Terror Charge After London Embassy Intrusion

In a recent development, British police have formally charged a man with terrorism-related offences after an incident at the Israeli Embassy in London. The suspect, identified as Abdullah Sabah Albadri, attempted to gain unauthorized access to the embassy grounds.

Police officials stated Albadri, aged 33, faces charges including preparation of a terrorist act and possession of a bladed article. Commander Dominic Murphy of London's Counter Terrorism Command acknowledged the seriousness of the charges, expressing understanding of public concern.

The police assured the public that the situation remains contained, with no additional individuals being pursued in connection to the incident. Albadri is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)