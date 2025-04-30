Left Menu

Terror Charge After London Embassy Intrusion

A man has been charged with terrorism offences after attempting to enter the Israeli Embassy in London. Abdullah Sabah Albadri faces charges of preparing a terrorist act and possessing a bladed weapon. Authorities assure there is no broader threat to the public, with no further suspects sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:25 IST
In a recent development, British police have formally charged a man with terrorism-related offences after an incident at the Israeli Embassy in London. The suspect, identified as Abdullah Sabah Albadri, attempted to gain unauthorized access to the embassy grounds.

Police officials stated Albadri, aged 33, faces charges including preparation of a terrorist act and possession of a bladed article. Commander Dominic Murphy of London's Counter Terrorism Command acknowledged the seriousness of the charges, expressing understanding of public concern.

The police assured the public that the situation remains contained, with no additional individuals being pursued in connection to the incident. Albadri is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

