Punjab Police Foils ISI-Backed Terror Plot
Punjab Police arrested five members of the ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International terrorist group in a bid to prevent a potential grenade attack. The suspects were linked to the foreign gangster Jiwan Fauji, and were involved in criminal activities, with plans to attack police establishments in Amritsar.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Punjab Police announced the arrest of five members of the ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module, reportedly thwarting a planned grenade attack on a police establishment.
The suspects, linked to foreign-based gangster Jiwan Fauji, have been identified. Among them is a juvenile alongside Naresh Kumar alias Babbu, Abhinav Bhagat alias Abhi, Ajay Kumar alias Ajju, and Sunny Kumar, all hailing from Haripura, Amritsar.
Authorities recovered a hand grenade, a country-made .32 pistol, and five live cartridges. An FIR has been registered, with ongoing investigations aiming to shed further light on the terror plot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accidents Highlight Road Safety Crisis in Pakistan
Abduction of Polio Workers in Pakistan: A Blow to Health Efforts
Pakistan Eyes U.S. Crude Imports to Offset Trade Imbalance
Turning Points and Politics: India's Evolving Relationship with Pakistan
Pakistan still indulged in bad habits in many ways: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at interactive session in Gujarat.