Punjab Police Foils ISI-Backed Terror Plot

On Wednesday, Punjab Police announced the arrest of five members of the ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module, reportedly thwarting a planned grenade attack on a police establishment.

The suspects, linked to foreign-based gangster Jiwan Fauji, have been identified. Among them is a juvenile alongside Naresh Kumar alias Babbu, Abhinav Bhagat alias Abhi, Ajay Kumar alias Ajju, and Sunny Kumar, all hailing from Haripura, Amritsar.

Authorities recovered a hand grenade, a country-made .32 pistol, and five live cartridges. An FIR has been registered, with ongoing investigations aiming to shed further light on the terror plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)