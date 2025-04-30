Left Menu

High Court Demands Answers in Rajya Sabha Debate Controversy

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government to submit counter-affidavits in response to a petition by SP MP Ramji Lal Suman. The petition seeks security and investigation into a protest against Suman following his controversial remarks about a Rajput king, leading to an FIR.

Updated: 30-04-2025 20:43 IST
High Court Demands Answers in Rajya Sabha Debate Controversy
  India

The Allahabad High Court has stepped in, asking both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to submit counter-affidavits in a case initiated by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman. This development follows controversial remarks made by Suman against Rajput king Rana Sanga, sparking protests.

After comments during a Rajya Sabha debate led to demonstrations by the Karni Sena outside MP Ramji Lal Suman's Agra home, the court's involvement aims to address security concerns. Suman and his son, Randhir Suman, have also requested a fair investigation into an alleged attack on Suman's residence.

An FIR was registered against unidentified individuals at Agra's Hari Parwat police station based on a complaint from Randhir Suman. Despite this, the petitioners claim no action has been taken. However, the Uttar Pradesh government assures security has been provided. The next court date is set for May 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

