Historic Caste Enumeration Announced by Indian Government

In a landmark development, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday that the forthcoming Indian Census will include caste enumeration, executed with transparency.

Addressing the media in Bhopal, Chouhan criticized Congress leaders for attempting to claim credit for what he described as the Modi government's historic decision.

Highlighting the government's social welfare initiatives, including the 10% reservation for economically weaker sections, he stated this enumeration serves the broader goal of social justice and inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)