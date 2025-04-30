Left Menu

Caste Census: A Step Towards Inclusivity or Political Strategy?

The recent announcement by the Indian government to include caste enumeration in the next census has been described as a response to popular demand. However, concerns are raised about the intentions, as states like Bihar have already initiated caste surveys. The focus now shifts to implementing increased reservations in Bihar.

The Indian government has announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, a move seen as a long-overdue response to public demand. Yet, questions linger about the motivations behind this decision, as states like Bihar have independently conducted caste surveys for political gains.

CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya emphasized the need for clarity on implementing increased reservations, especially in Bihar, where a unanimous assembly decision for 65% reservations was overturned by the Patna High Court.

Bhattacharya asserts that merely announcing a caste census is insufficient, advocating for the integration of reservations into the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. With elections looming, the government's true intentions remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

