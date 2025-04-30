Caste Census: A Step Towards Inclusivity or Political Strategy?

The Indian government has announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, a move seen as a long-overdue response to public demand. Yet, questions linger about the motivations behind this decision, as states like Bihar have independently conducted caste surveys for political gains.

CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya emphasized the need for clarity on implementing increased reservations, especially in Bihar, where a unanimous assembly decision for 65% reservations was overturned by the Patna High Court.

Bhattacharya asserts that merely announcing a caste census is insufficient, advocating for the integration of reservations into the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. With elections looming, the government's true intentions remain under scrutiny.

