Two ministers in Nepal interim government resign to contest March election

Two ministers in Nepal's interim government--Minister for Youth and Sports Bablu Gupta and Communication Minister Jagdish Kharel--resigned from their posts to contest the upcoming March 5 election, a day before the formal filing of candidatures for the polls.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:54 IST
Nepal's Minister for Communication Information Technology, Jagdish Kharel submits his resign to interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki (Photo/Nepal PM Secretariat). Image Credit: ANI
Gupta, the youngest minister in the Prime Minister Sushila Karki-led interim government, tendered his resignation from Janakpur, while Kharel submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister on Monday evening, according to the Prime Minister's Secretariat.

Minister Gupta, currently campaigning in Janakpur for the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), will contest the elections on the party's ticket. He was appointed minister on October 26, 2025. Communication Minister Jagdish Kharel, a former active member of the Nepali Congress, resigned after being nominated by the RSP to contest the House of Representatives election from Lalitpur-2.

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Karki, Kharel stated that he stepped down to participate actively in party politics and to preserve the independent identity of the current non-political civil government. He added that engaging in party politics is the appropriate way to meet public expectations and contribute to strengthening democracy in the long term.

The Election Commission (EC) of Nepal has scheduled January 20 as the date for candidates to submit nominations under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system. According to the EC, candidates must submit photocopies of their citizenship certificate and voter identity card, along with proof of inclusion in the voters' list at any local level. Those holding paid positions in state-owned bodies are required to provide evidence of resignation. Candidates must also submit nomination forms with a proposer and seconder. Party candidates are required to present an official nomination letter from their party's authorised body. Property and personal details must also be filed in accordance with prevailing election laws, regulations, directives, and the Election Code of Conduct-2082.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the EC released the closed proportional representation list of 3,213 candidates submitted by 63 political parties, with 57 election symbols. Objections to candidates' eligibility can be filed from January 19 to 24, as per the House of Representatives Proportional Election Directive, 2082. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

