Historic Leap: India's First Caste Census Since 1931
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy praises the central government's decision to include caste enumeration in the next national census, calling it 'historic' and 'scientific.' The decision aims to replace politically driven state surveys with reliable data, enhancing welfare planning and social justice.
In a landmark decision, the central government has announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census, a move praised by JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy as 'historic.' This decision marks the first time since 1931 that such data will be collected, aiming to provide a reliable and scientific basis for future policy making, contrasting with state-level surveys criticized for lacking transparency and consistency.
Kumaraswamy commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this 'decisive and far-sighted action,' emphasizing its potential to strengthen social justice and improve welfare planning across the nation. The union government's announcement signifies a shift towards data-driven governance, promising a more equitable future through comprehensive caste data collection.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the centrality of the census as a nationwide initiative, contrasting it with non-transparent state surveys that have previously caused societal doubts. In Karnataka, the Social and Educational Survey of 2015, known as the 'caste census,' faced considerable opposition, particularly from the Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats communities, paving the way for this national-level initiative.
