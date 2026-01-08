EU Commission has ordered X to retain all Grok documents until end 2026, spokesperson says
The European Commission has ordered Elon Musk's social media site X to retain all internal documents and data relating to its built-in artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, until the end of 2026, a commission spokesperson said on Thursday.
The European Commission said on Monday that the images of undressed women and children being shared across X were unlawful and appalling, joining a growing chorus of officials across the world who have condemned the surge in nonconsensual imagery on the platform.
"We take this very seriously," Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters on Thursday.
