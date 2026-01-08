Left Menu

EU Commission has ordered X to retain all Grok documents until end 2026, spokesperson says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 17:34 IST
The European Commission has ordered ‌Elon Musk's social media site X to ⁠retain all internal documents and data relating to its built-in artificial intelligence ​chatbot, Grok, until the end ‍of 2026, a commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

The European Commission said on ⁠Monday ‌that ⁠the images of undressed women and children ‍being shared across X were ​unlawful and appalling, joining a growing ⁠chorus of officials across the world who ⁠have condemned the surge in nonconsensual imagery on the ⁠platform.

"We take this very seriously," Commission ⁠spokesperson Thomas ‌Regnier told reporters on Thursday.

