Left Menu

'Rojgar Do-Samajik Nyay Do': AAP's Fight for Employment and Social Justice

Aam Aadmi Party's 'Rojgar Do-Samajik Nyay Do' padayatra in Uttar Pradesh addresses unemployment, reservation irregularities, and social discrimination. Led by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, the protest march seeks job opportunities and justice for marginalized groups, spotlighting issues like paper leaks and social humiliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:35 IST
'Rojgar Do-Samajik Nyay Do': AAP's Fight for Employment and Social Justice
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a 'Rojgar Do-Samajik Nyay Do' padayatra across Uttar Pradesh, protesting against chronic issues such as unemployment and social discrimination plaguing the state.

'The march is set to commence from January 16 to 22, led by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, spanning roughly 90-100 kilometers from Shaheed Udyan in Mirzapur to Sarnath in Varanasi.

AAP aims to rally public support for comprehensive employment reform and social justice, alleging systemic failures like paper leaks and reservation biases are impacting the youth and marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global
2
Europe's Diplomatic Drive: Kyiv Talks and War Strategy

Europe's Diplomatic Drive: Kyiv Talks and War Strategy

 Ukraine
3
Syria's New Currency: A Fresh Start for the War-Torn Economy

Syria's New Currency: A Fresh Start for the War-Torn Economy

 Syria
4
Wout van Aert's Recovery: A New Chapter After Cyclo-Cross Setback

Wout van Aert's Recovery: A New Chapter After Cyclo-Cross Setback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026