'Rojgar Do-Samajik Nyay Do': AAP's Fight for Employment and Social Justice

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a 'Rojgar Do-Samajik Nyay Do' padayatra across Uttar Pradesh, protesting against chronic issues such as unemployment and social discrimination plaguing the state.

'The march is set to commence from January 16 to 22, led by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, spanning roughly 90-100 kilometers from Shaheed Udyan in Mirzapur to Sarnath in Varanasi.

AAP aims to rally public support for comprehensive employment reform and social justice, alleging systemic failures like paper leaks and reservation biases are impacting the youth and marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)