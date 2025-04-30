Caste Enumeration to Be Included in Upcoming Census: A Historic Step Towards Social Equity

In a landmark policy decision, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. This marks a pivotal shift in India’s approach to data collection and governance, signaling a strong commitment by the Union Government toward promoting social justice, equitable development, and national integration.

For the first time since India’s independence, caste data will be officially collected as part of the national census operations. This step aligns with the government's broader vision of empowering all segments of society and fostering economic and social inclusivity across caste lines.

Constitutional Mandate and Central Oversight

Census operations in India fall under the purview of the central government, as clearly stipulated in Article 246 of the Constitution of India. It is item number 69 in the Union List under the Seventh Schedule. This constitutional framework entrusts the Union Government with the responsibility to conduct comprehensive and scientifically rigorous censuses at regular intervals.

While several states have undertaken caste-based surveys over the years, these efforts have often lacked uniformity in methodology, transparency in execution, and consensus on interpretation. Many of these state-led surveys were mired in political controversy, leading to societal divisions and public skepticism. Against this backdrop, the central government’s decision to integrate caste enumeration within the national census is a strategic move to ensure accuracy, credibility, and nationwide consistency.

Strengthening the Social Fabric and Policy Formulation

Inclusion of caste data in the census is expected to enhance policy formulation by providing policymakers with granular insights into the socio-economic status of various caste groups. This will enable more targeted welfare schemes and efficient resource allocation for marginalized and disadvantaged communities.

Moreover, the government aims to ensure that this move does not inflame social tensions but rather promotes a spirit of harmony. The peaceful implementation of the 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), without causing discord among communities, stands as a testament to the maturity of Indian society and the prudent approach of the current administration.

Balancing Transparency with National Interest

The Modi government has emphasized that caste enumeration will be conducted in a manner that respects the dignity of all citizens and upholds national unity. By moving this exercise under the centralized census framework, it aims to eliminate any potential misuse or politicization of caste data, as has occasionally occurred with state-level surveys.

This approach is also expected to build trust among citizens and reinforce the social contract between the state and the populace. The government believes that only a transparent, constitutionally-backed, and centrally-administered process can deliver the kind of data India needs to uplift its most vulnerable citizens while maintaining social cohesion.

Looking Ahead: A Tool for Equitable Growth

The integration of caste enumeration in the upcoming census is poised to be one of the most significant social policy interventions of this decade. It reflects the government’s evolving understanding of India’s diverse social landscape and its commitment to building a more just, equitable, and data-driven future.

If executed efficiently, this decision could pave the way for more inclusive economic planning, better social representation, and a deeper understanding of the complex realities that define Indian society today.