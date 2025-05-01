Court Upholds Privacy Restrictions on Social Security Data Access

A federal appeals court has decided to maintain existing restrictions on the Department of Government Efficiency's access to Social Security systems due to privacy concerns. The 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals voted 9-6 against altering the ruling from US District Judge Ellen Hollander.

Judge Hollander's injunction followed legal challenges by labor unions and retirees, who argue that the department's access to personal data may breach privacy laws and pose security risks. DOGE staff can access redacted data post-training and background checks, while any non-anonymized data must be purged. DOGE contended that compliance could hinder efforts to detect Social Security fraud.

Appellate Judge Robert B. King emphasized the sensitivity of the data involved, asserting that the American public expects protection of their personal information. However, dissenting Judge Julius Richardson argued the case was handled incorrectly and questioned the plaintiffs' evidence of harm.

