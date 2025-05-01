Left Menu

Major Arms Cache Uncovered Near Amritsar Border

The Border Security Force and Punjab Police successfully recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including hand grenades and pistols, during a joint operation in Amritsar's Bharopal village. This significant find has likely averted a potential terror threat, coming shortly after another major recovery in Sahowal village.

Updated: 01-05-2025 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical development, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have uncovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition in Amritsar's Bharopal village. The recovery includes two hand grenades, three pistols along with six magazines, and a total of 50 rounds, as confirmed by a BSF official on Thursday.

The joint search operation took place on Wednesday evening, showcasing swift and coordinated action by the security forces, which has likely prevented a major terror incident. This collaborative effort underscores the persistent challenges posed by cross-border threats.

Highlighting the escalating security situation, this recovery follows another significant seizure in the district just days earlier, where authorities found five hand grenades and 4.50 kg of RDX among other weapons in Sahowal village. The vigilance of the BSF and Punjab Police continues to play a crucial role in maintaining regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

