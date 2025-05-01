Major Arms Cache Uncovered Near Amritsar Border

In a critical development, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have uncovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition in Amritsar's Bharopal village. The recovery includes two hand grenades, three pistols along with six magazines, and a total of 50 rounds, as confirmed by a BSF official on Thursday.

The joint search operation took place on Wednesday evening, showcasing swift and coordinated action by the security forces, which has likely prevented a major terror incident. This collaborative effort underscores the persistent challenges posed by cross-border threats.

Highlighting the escalating security situation, this recovery follows another significant seizure in the district just days earlier, where authorities found five hand grenades and 4.50 kg of RDX among other weapons in Sahowal village. The vigilance of the BSF and Punjab Police continues to play a crucial role in maintaining regional security.

