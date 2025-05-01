Woodcutter Allegedly Threatens Policeman with Axe in Himachal Pradesh

A Kashmiri woodcutter is under police custody after allegedly threatening a police officer with an axe in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh. The incident unfolded when the officer requested the woodcutters in the area to officially register with the police.

Tensions rose at Dakdi Chowk when the woodcutters were reminded to register, an action met with resistance leading to one individual brandishing an axe. The attempt at intimidation was thwarted by local citizens who detained the man and handed him over to police.

According to DSP Chandrapal Singh, the request for registration had been made three days prior. The situation escalated on Wednesday when interaction between the officer and the woodcutters turned confrontational, resulting in the arrest of the offending woodcutter.

(With inputs from agencies.)