Left Menu

Woodcutter Allegedly Threatens Policeman with Axe in Himachal Pradesh

A Kashmiri woodcutter was arrested in Ghumarwin, Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly threatening a police officer with an axe when asked to register with the police. The incident occurred at Dakdi Chowk, where locals intervened and detained the accused before handing him over to the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:09 IST
Woodcutter Allegedly Threatens Policeman with Axe in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Kashmiri woodcutter is under police custody after allegedly threatening a police officer with an axe in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh. The incident unfolded when the officer requested the woodcutters in the area to officially register with the police.

Tensions rose at Dakdi Chowk when the woodcutters were reminded to register, an action met with resistance leading to one individual brandishing an axe. The attempt at intimidation was thwarted by local citizens who detained the man and handed him over to police.

According to DSP Chandrapal Singh, the request for registration had been made three days prior. The situation escalated on Wednesday when interaction between the officer and the woodcutters turned confrontational, resulting in the arrest of the offending woodcutter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025