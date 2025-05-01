NIA Chief's Visit Spearheads Baisaran Terror Attack Probe

The chief of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sadanand Date, conducted an inspection of the April 22 terror attack site in Baisaran on Thursday. Officials confirmed that Date engaged in discussions with senior members of the anti-terrorism unit investigating the tragic incident.

The NIA took charge of the case on April 27 after the assault, which saw 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, gunned down. The agency has intensified its investigation, gathering evidence and interviewing numerous eyewitnesses to untangle the terror plot.

The attack, attributed to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, was executed by a group of five to seven terrorists with local support. Security agencies released sketches of three suspected terrorists, offering a reward for their capture. Evidence suggests the attackers recorded their actions using body cameras, escalating the urgency of the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)