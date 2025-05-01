US-Iran talks planned for May 3 postponed for logistical reasons, Omani foreign minister says

Oman said on Thursday that the next round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks provisionally planned for Saturday, May 3 would be rescheduled for logistical reasons.

Washington and Tehran have been conducting negotiations over the past month on a deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme in return for the lifting of financial sanctions.

New dates would be announced when mutually agreed, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X.

