US-Iran talks planned for May 3 postponed for logistical reasons, Omani foreign minister says
Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:46 IST
Oman said on Thursday that the next round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks provisionally planned for Saturday, May 3 would be rescheduled for logistical reasons.
Washington and Tehran have been conducting negotiations over the past month on a deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme in return for the lifting of financial sanctions.
New dates would be announced when mutually agreed, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Badr Albusaidi
- Tehran
- Washington
- Oman
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomacy in Progress: Saudi Defense Minister Visits Tehran
Diplomatic Frontier: Prince Khalid bin Salman Bridges Saudi-Iran Relations in Tehran
Talks between Iran and the US over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme begin in Rome, US official says, reports AP.
Lebanon Calls Out Tehran Envoy Over Hezbollah Disarmament Remarks
Moscow and Tehran: A New Era of Energy Cooperation