Tehran & Washington: Negotiating Under Tension

Talks between the United States and Iran aim to address Iran's nuclear program in Geneva. While Oman confirms diplomatic dialogue, tensions mount with anti-government protests in Iran. Both nations have signaled readiness for military confrontation if negotiations fail, amid public dissent and government crackdowns in Iran.

Updated: 23-02-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 00:27 IST
Geneva is set to host the next round of talks between the United States and Iran, as Oman's Foreign Minister confirmed the meeting scheduled for Thursday. The discussions aim at finalizing a deal on Iran's nuclear program, with optimism despite significant geopolitical tensions.

Simultaneously, Iran's internal landscape faces turmoil as university students protest against the government. Demonstrations erupted in memorial of those killed in previous crackdowns, underscoring public dissent and reflecting the severe response from authorities.

Meanwhile, both the United States and Iran brace for potential conflict if negotiations falter, amid unresolved issues concerning Iran's nuclear ambitions and its missile program. The international community watches closely, as the bilateral dialogue holds significant regional security implications.

