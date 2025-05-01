Ukraine and US Seal Pioneering Minerals Deal

Ukraine's parliament is poised to ratify a significant minerals agreement with the United States, following its signing on Wednesday. Senior officials from the Trump administration revealed this development to the media on Thursday.

They indicated that the Ukraine deal could serve as a template for similar international collaborations, paving the way for more global partnerships in the mineral sector.

The partnership that manages this deal is officially registered in Delaware, highlighting the strategic cross-national framework of the agreement.

