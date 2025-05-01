Ukraine and US Seal Pioneering Minerals Deal
Ukraine's parliament is set to ratify a groundbreaking minerals deal with the U.S., potentially serving as a model for future international agreements. This deal is overseen by a partnership headquartered in Delaware.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
Ukraine's parliament is poised to ratify a significant minerals agreement with the United States, following its signing on Wednesday. Senior officials from the Trump administration revealed this development to the media on Thursday.
They indicated that the Ukraine deal could serve as a template for similar international collaborations, paving the way for more global partnerships in the mineral sector.
The partnership that manages this deal is officially registered in Delaware, highlighting the strategic cross-national framework of the agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- minerals
- deal
- ratify
- parliament
- Trump
- international
- partnership
- Delaware
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt
Trump vs. Harvard: Tax-Exempt Status Threat Amid Anti-Protest Crackdown
Doubts Over AUKUS Submarine Deal as Trump Tariffs Roil U.S.-Australia Defense Ties
Trump Orders Probe Into Tariffs on Critical Mineral Imports