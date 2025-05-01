Amit Shah Vows Justice for Pahalgam Attack Victims

In a resolute declaration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed on Thursday to apprehend those responsible for the tragic Pahalgam attack, ensuring they face justice for their actions. Shah reaffirmed the Modi government's unwavering zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, which has persistently plagued Kashmir since the 1990s.

Amit Shah's remarks came as he unveiled a statue of Upendra Nath Brahma, a notable figure in Assam's Bodo community, and dedicated a road in his name. During his address, Shah underscored the international backing India has garnered in its battle against terror and expressed the collective grief felt by the nation due to the loss of lives in Pahalgam.

The event highlighted the broader significance of Brahma's contributions and emphasized the ongoing commitment of the government to the Bodo peace accord. With prominent leaders in attendance, Shah's resolute stance sends a message of hope and justice for the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)