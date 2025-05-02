Expanded Endoscopy Services Coming to Hawke’s Bay Hospital

In a major boost to New Zealand’s healthcare infrastructure, Health Minister Simeon Brown announced today that Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital will undergo a significant expansion of its endoscopy services. With the growing demand for timely diagnostic procedures, the hospital will receive a $1.3 million investment to build a third endoscopy procedure room, adding vital capacity to a unit already operating at maximum capacity.

Addressing a Critical Need

The hospital’s endoscopy department currently functions with just two procedure rooms and runs seven days a week to meet patient needs. However, despite this full-time operation, increasing referrals and patient demand have led to longer wait times for essential procedures such as colonoscopies and gastroscopies. These procedures play a crucial role in diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal diseases, including bowel cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, ulcers, and gastrointestinal bleeding.

“This investment is a critical step toward ensuring that Kiwis receive timely, high-quality healthcare,” said Minister Brown. “By expanding the capacity of the endoscopy unit, we will significantly reduce waiting times and improve early detection rates of serious conditions.”

Improving Cancer Detection and Elective Surgery Wait Times

The expansion directly supports the Government’s broader healthcare strategy, targeting two key performance areas: faster cancer treatment and shorter elective care wait times. With the addition of the third procedure room, the hospital is expected not only to meet current patient demand but also to prepare for future increases, while simultaneously clearing the existing backlog.

Early detection is particularly vital for diseases like bowel cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer death in New Zealand. Timely diagnosis and treatment can drastically improve survival rates, making endoscopy services a frontline defense in cancer care.

Recruitment and Timeline

To ensure a smooth rollout of the expanded services, recruitment for additional clinical and support staff is already underway. This will ensure the new procedure room can operate at full efficiency upon completion.

According to the Ministry of Health, construction of the third room is slated for completion by late 2025, with the expanded services fully operational by February 2026.

Part of a Broader Healthcare Investment in Hawke’s Bay

Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of multi-million-dollar healthcare infrastructure upgrades in Hawke’s Bay, signaling a strong commitment from the Government to modernize and expand regional health services.

Recent investments in the region include:

$28.3 million allocated for the construction of a new temporary inpatient unit

$29.3 million to expand and upgrade radiology services

$37.2 million for Hawke’s Bay’s first Linear Accelerator, a state-of-the-art device used in cancer treatment

“These projects reflect our commitment to delivering better, faster, and more accessible healthcare,” Minister Brown stated. “The expansion of endoscopy services is another vital piece of the puzzle in ensuring that the people of Hawke’s Bay receive the care they need, when they need it.”

A Lifesaving Expansion

As New Zealand’s population grows and ages, demand for diagnostic and elective procedures is expected to rise. Investments like these ensure the country’s health system can keep pace with that growth, prevent delays in critical diagnoses, and support better health outcomes across the board.

With construction timelines set and staff recruitment underway, the Hawke’s Bay community can look forward to improved access to life-saving procedures within the next year.