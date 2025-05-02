Ukrainian Air Force Foils Massive Drone Attack
Russia launched a drone attack with 150 drones, but the Ukrainian air force shot down 64 and 62 failed due to electronic countermeasures. The fate of the remaining 24 drones is unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:41 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In an audacious overnight assault, Russia deployed 150 drones against Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force.
Ukrainian defense successfully intercepted 64 drones, while another 62 were thwarted by electronic warfare techniques.
The whereabouts or impact of the remaining 24 drones remain uncertain, the air force disclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement