Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Force Foils Massive Drone Attack

Russia launched a drone attack with 150 drones, but the Ukrainian air force shot down 64 and 62 failed due to electronic countermeasures. The fate of the remaining 24 drones is unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:41 IST
Ukrainian Air Force Foils Massive Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In an audacious overnight assault, Russia deployed 150 drones against Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Ukrainian defense successfully intercepted 64 drones, while another 62 were thwarted by electronic warfare techniques.

The whereabouts or impact of the remaining 24 drones remain uncertain, the air force disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025