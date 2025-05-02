Left Menu

Devastating Drone Strike: Zaporizhzhia in Flames

A drone attack by Russia caused extensive damage in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, injuring 29 people, including a child. Strikes damaged homes and infrastructure, and 12 wounded individuals are hospitalized. Rescue efforts are ongoing. The attack affected the railway's locomotive repair plant, hindering its operations due to significant damage.

A Russian drone attack late Thursday night set multiple buildings ablaze in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. The assault left 29 people injured, among them a child, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

Drones struck the city at least ten times, damaging private homes, high-rise apartments, educational institutions, and infrastructure sites. Rescue efforts have resulted in the retrieval of three individuals from the rubble, while 12 are currently receiving medical treatment.

The Ukrainian air force reported shooting down 64 of 150 drones launched overnight. Electronic warfare countermeasures likely prevented another 62 from reaching their targets, with no details on the remaining drones. Images online depict rescue teams amid rubble and damaged buildings, with operations hampered by severe infrastructure damage, particularly to a railway locomotive repair plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

