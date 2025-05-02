Uttar Pradesh Faces Deadly Rains: Government Acts Swiftly

Three people, including a teenager, lost their lives due to rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh, prompting urgent government intervention. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath prioritized immediate relief efforts.

He tasked district officials with assessing crop and livestock damage, ensuring quick distribution of aid, and addressing waterlogging in urban areas following adverse weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department warns of continued rain and thunderstorms, urging residents to stay vigilant as the state braces for more severe weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)