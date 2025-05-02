Left Menu

France Shifts Focus from Terrorism to Organized Crime in Prison Attacks Probe

French prosecutors have shifted responsibility for investigating recent prison attacks overseen by organized crime groups rather than terrorists. At least 10 prisons were attacked, sparking a government response against drug empires controlled from behind bars. A new law aims to bolster France's fight against organized crime.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has announced it will no longer be handling the investigation into a series of prison attacks, stating the actions fall under the scope of organized crime rather than terrorism.

Throughout April, over five nights, at least 10 prisons were targeted in violent assaults involving automatic weapons, car torchings, and direct threats to officers. Although initially considered acts of terror, evidence pointed towards organized criminal activity. The PNAT, France’s national anti-terrorism office, stated that investigations revealed no terror-related ideologies or foreign influences.

Thirty individuals have been apprehended in connection to the attacks, including minors and convicts. Significant links have emerged between these actions and the powerful DZ Mafia gang from Marseille. In response to escalating organized crime, French lawmakers have passed legislation to enhance counter-narcotics efforts and establish a national prosecutor's office dedicated to organized crime.

