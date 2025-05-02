Left Menu

German Intelligence Classifies AfD as Right-Wing Extremist

Germany's domestic intelligence service has classified the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a right-wing extremist effort, allowing for increased surveillance of its activities. The AfD has been accused of disregarding human dignity, particularly targeting minorities and undermining democratic order in Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:48 IST
German Intelligence Classifies AfD as Right-Wing Extremist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has officially categorized the Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a right-wing extremist organization, drastically increasing the surveillance of the party's activities. This move follows accusations of the party's rhetoric undermining human dignity, particularly its stance against immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution cites a pattern of extremist behavior aimed at excluding certain groups from societal participation and fostering xenophobic attitudes. The AfD has been scrutinized in the past for its connections to far-right extremists, and with over 10,000 party members identified as such, the new classification allows for nationwide monitoring.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized that the decision results from a thorough and unpolitically influenced assessment of the party's agenda. Although the decision permits enhanced surveillance, it stops short of banning the party, which would require action from either parliamentary chambers or the federal government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025