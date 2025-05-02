German Intelligence Classifies AfD as Right-Wing Extremist
Germany's domestic intelligence service has classified the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a right-wing extremist effort, allowing for increased surveillance of its activities. The AfD has been accused of disregarding human dignity, particularly targeting minorities and undermining democratic order in Germany.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's domestic intelligence agency has officially categorized the Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a right-wing extremist organization, drastically increasing the surveillance of the party's activities. This move follows accusations of the party's rhetoric undermining human dignity, particularly its stance against immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries.
The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution cites a pattern of extremist behavior aimed at excluding certain groups from societal participation and fostering xenophobic attitudes. The AfD has been scrutinized in the past for its connections to far-right extremists, and with over 10,000 party members identified as such, the new classification allows for nationwide monitoring.
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized that the decision results from a thorough and unpolitically influenced assessment of the party's agenda. Although the decision permits enhanced surveillance, it stops short of banning the party, which would require action from either parliamentary chambers or the federal government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AfD
- right-wing
- extremism
- Germany
- surveillance
- intelligence
- party
- human dignity
- xenophobic
- minorities
ALSO READ
Vikassheel Insaan Party's Mukesh Sahni Eyes Bihar Deputy CM Post Amid Fierce Election Battle
Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights
Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence
Naveen Patnaik Set for Ninth Term as BJD President Amid Party Elections
Tragedy Strikes as Wedding Party Fatally Plunges into Gorge