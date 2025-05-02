German Intelligence Classifies AfD as Right-Wing Extremist

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has officially categorized the Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a right-wing extremist organization, drastically increasing the surveillance of the party's activities. This move follows accusations of the party's rhetoric undermining human dignity, particularly its stance against immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution cites a pattern of extremist behavior aimed at excluding certain groups from societal participation and fostering xenophobic attitudes. The AfD has been scrutinized in the past for its connections to far-right extremists, and with over 10,000 party members identified as such, the new classification allows for nationwide monitoring.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized that the decision results from a thorough and unpolitically influenced assessment of the party's agenda. Although the decision permits enhanced surveillance, it stops short of banning the party, which would require action from either parliamentary chambers or the federal government.

