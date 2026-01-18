Left Menu

BJP Pushes for Party-Based Urban Local Body Elections in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand BJP urges the state to conduct upcoming urban local body elections on a party basis, revealing concerns over delayed polls. Discussions in a meeting led by BJP President Aditya Sahu emphasized the need for electronic voting, though officials indicate preparations for using ballot papers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:13 IST
BJP Pushes for Party-Based Urban Local Body Elections in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand BJP has intensified its demands for the upcoming urban local body (ULB) elections to be conducted on a party basis. The party's insistence reflects frustration over delays in scheduling the elections.

A meeting chaired by state BJP president Aditya Sahu brought together key figures, including the leader of opposition, Babulal Marandi, Union minister Annapurna Devi, and former chief ministers Champai Soren and Madhu Koda, to discuss strategy and push for prompt announcement of poll dates.

Amid dialogues with the State Election Commission (SEC) on the election process, the Bharatiya Janata Party expressed its preference for electronic voting machines, contrasting with the SEC's current preparation for using traditional ballot papers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
2
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
4
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026