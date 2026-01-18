BJP Pushes for Party-Based Urban Local Body Elections in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand BJP has intensified its demands for the upcoming urban local body (ULB) elections to be conducted on a party basis. The party's insistence reflects frustration over delays in scheduling the elections.

A meeting chaired by state BJP president Aditya Sahu brought together key figures, including the leader of opposition, Babulal Marandi, Union minister Annapurna Devi, and former chief ministers Champai Soren and Madhu Koda, to discuss strategy and push for prompt announcement of poll dates.

Amid dialogues with the State Election Commission (SEC) on the election process, the Bharatiya Janata Party expressed its preference for electronic voting machines, contrasting with the SEC's current preparation for using traditional ballot papers.

(With inputs from agencies.)