OBC Bahujan Aghadi Party to Challenge Reservation Policies in Maharashtra Elections

Former MLA Prakash Shendge announced that the OBC Bahujan Aghadi Party will contest upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra. He accused the government of undermining OBC reservations and vowed to fight the issue politically, emphasizing the need for fair reservation policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, former MLA Prakash Shendge declared the intentions of the OBC Bahujan Aghadi Party to contest upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra. His statement comes amid accusations that the state government is undermining the OBC reservation system.

Shendge alleged that bogus Kunbi certificates have facilitated the usurpation of nearly all OBC quota slots in municipal corporation elections by Marathas, Patil, and Deshmukh candidates. He questioned the validity of the OBC reservation system, criticizing the disappearance of the promised 27% quota.

Despite challenges, Shendge asserted that the OBC Bahujan Aghadi Party would contest future elections with vigor and promised that any willing participant would receive official nomination forms. He stressed the importance of collective political action among OBCs, Dalits, and Muslim OBCs, while recognizing Manoj Jarange's demands for Maratha reservation.

