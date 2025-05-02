Desperate Struggles Amid Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis

Amid escalating tensions, Gaza finds itself in the throes of a humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by Israel's ongoing blockade. The two-month-long closure has left the 2.3 million residents with diminishing supplies, sparking conflicts and looting incidents across the enclave.

Olga Cherevko, affiliated with the U.N.'s humanitarian office, reported on the mounting violence over essentials, noting firsthand accounts of mayhem over water and diminishing food stocks. With aid supplies critically low, the Red Cross warned of an impending "total collapse" of humanitarian efforts in the region.

Despite Israel's insistence that adequate aid persists, alarming scenes of residents scavenging for sustenance indicate worsening conditions. Cherevko described distressing images of vulnerable populations sifting through waste, a poignant symbol of desperation amid the endless blockade.

(With inputs from agencies.)