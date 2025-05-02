Left Menu

Pakistan to Challenge India's Indus Waters Treaty Suspension

Pakistan plans to issue a diplomatic notice to India over its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The decision follows emergency consultations among Pakistan’s key ministries in response to India's move post-Pahalgam attack. Pakistan aims to protect treaty rights, seeking global support against India's actions.

Pakistan is set to formally protest India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty through a diplomatic note, as reported on Friday. This notable development emerges after collaborative consultations among Pakistan's Foreign Affairs, Law, and Water Resources ministries.

The Express News highlighted that the decision follows India's unilateral suspension of the 1960 treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Pakistan's officials have coordinated efforts to challenge this action, aiming to seek explanations from India.

In addition to diplomatic pressure, Pakistan plans to raise the issue at international forums, asserting Indian water aggression, and believes it holds legal grounds to contest India's move to suspend this crucial water-sharing agreement.

