Unveiling the Tihar Jail Extortion Racket

The Delhi High Court has mandated the CBI to investigate allegations of an extortion racket within Tihar Jail, purportedly operated with the involvement of jail officials. Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela instructed the Delhi government's Home Department to conduct a fact-finding inquiry to identify officials responsible for any lapses.

The court expressed concerns over irregularities and criminal activities, as highlighted in a sealed report by the inspecting judge at Central Jail 8 and Semi Open Prison. The report revealed disturbing facts about the jail's operation and pointed to potential misconduct by jail authorities and inmates.

The court requires the CBI to proceed with a preliminary inquiry, with full cooperation expected from the principal secretary, Home, GNCTD, and other jail officials. Findings from the CBI's investigation are to be presented before the next court hearing on August 11, as part of efforts to address these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)