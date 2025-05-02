Left Menu

UN Reforms: Shaping a New Era

The United Nations is evaluating significant restructuring, potentially merging departments and reallocating resources, as detailed in a confidential memo. The proposals include consolidating U.N. agencies into primary departments and address issues like inefficiencies and overlapping mandates, amid cuts in U.S. foreign aid under President Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations is on the brink of sweeping reforms that might change its operational landscape. According to an internal memo accessed by Reuters, the U.N. is considering merging major departments and reallocating resources worldwide. This comes as reactions to U.S. foreign aid cuts become increasingly critical.

This confidential memo suggests consolidating the functions of several U.N. agencies under four primary departments: peace and security, humanitarian affairs, sustainable development, and human rights. Critics claim these reforms are in response to overlapping mandates and the inefficiencies that pervade the organization.

Proposals include adjusting staff allocations and merging agencies to streamline operations, but they face resistance from some U.N. entities. The task force, led by Secretary General António Guterres, posits these changes as vital for long-term effectiveness, amid financial instability exacerbated by geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

